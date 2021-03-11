Free vaccination camp organised

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: To ensure students’ immunisation and safety against Covid-19, Sanskriti KMV School organised its 6th free Covid vaccination camp in the school campus in association with the Health Department, Civil Hospital for students aged 12 to 18 years. As per CBSE guidelines and state authority orders, it is advisable for the students in this age group to be vaccinated. The first and second vaccination doses were administered during the camp and students were also instructed on Covid-19 safety precautions. The camp saw a large influx and a strong turnout of students receiving their second Covid vaccination dose. Principal Rachna Monga emphasised the significance of being vaccinated and much appreciated the responsible behaviour of the parents and the students to prioritise their vaccination.

Apeejay student shines in exam

Maulik Gupta of BBA first semester of Apeejay College of Fine Arts scored 301 marks out of 350 in examination conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University and made their college proud. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra congratulated him and wished him good luck for the future ahead. She also appreciated the faculty members of Department of Commerce for guiding the students and their efficient teaching methodology.

Mother’s Day celebrated

Mother’s Day was celebrated in the pre-primary wing of Police DAV Public School with great pomp and show under the guidance of Savita Sharma (supervisor). Mothers of the children were invited to celebrate Mother’s Day and participated in various events like cooking, creative craft, singing, dancing and modelling with lots of enthusiasm. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij gave away the prizes to the winners and praised the mothers for their whole hearted efforts. The whole show was a huge success and the mothers were immensely happy and grateful to the principal for providing them this opportunity to show their talent.

Techno-quiz organised

Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus organised Techno-Quiz - a quiz competition. Students of all three schools management, IT and engineering participated with full enthusiasm in the event. A total of 70 students participated in the event. The quiz was conducted online. There were 10 rounds with 4 questions in each round. The objective of the quiz was to make the students aware of the latest technologies like – programming, machine learning, cyber securities and web technologies. Some of the prominent questions were related to domains like- error in the given programme, applications of ML, object-oriented concepts of programing and usage of session and cookies in web technologies. Deepak from MCA-II bagged the first position whereas Harsh from BCA-II bagged the second position. Simranpreet Kaur of MCA-II stood third in the competition.

Exuberance event organised

The postgraduate Department of Economics of PCM SD College for Women organised “Exuberance”, a function to celebrate the achievements of its students in various activities conducted by the department throughout the session. Various competitions i.e. dance, rangoli and modeling were also organised by the department on this occasion. Students participated in all the contests with great fervour and enjoyed the event to the core. The Principal of the college, Prof Pooja Prashar, was the chief guest of the function. Alka Sharma, Head, PG Department of Commerce and Management, adjudged the modelling event and Rajni Kapoor, senior faculty member of PG Department of Commerce and Management, adjudged dance and rangoli competitions. Various prizes to the students were awarded by the faculty members of the PG Department of Economics. Event was managed by office bearers and executive members of the Economics Association.

Eye check-up camp organised

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised a free eye check-up camp by Rotary Club, Jalandhar West, for the students of Classes 3rd to 8th of the school. This step was taken looking at the fragility of the eyes of students who are going through online version of the class. Maximum involvement of students along with the parents was observed. President Mandeep Kaur Juneja, Secretary TP Bindra, members SP Singh and AS Juneja were guest invitees. President Dr Narotam Singh, vice-president Dr Gagandeep Kaur and Principal Savina Bahl thanked the team for their visit.

World Red Cross Day celebrated

World Red Cross Day was celebrated by GNM students at St Soldier Nursing Training Institute, Khambra. The students took a pledge to serve humanity, paying tribute to Jean Henri Dunant, the great humanitarian who gave birth to the Red Cross campaign and gave the idea of serving the suffering humanity without discrimination. Students Priya, Neha, Vikramjeet, Lisa, Pooja, Ekta, Simran, Muskaan, Ritu, Sumanpreet, Kamal, Easter, Fiza and Kamaljeet spread awareness by making crosses on the ground. Appreciating the efforts of the students, Principal Neeraj Sethi said today thousands of lives are being saved from many deadly diseases like thalassemia, cancer, anaemia due to the blood donation awareness campaign run by Red Cross.

Tagore remembered

Tagore’s International Smart School commemorated “Tagore birthday” on the 161th birth anniversary of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore. The week was sprinkled with strings of performances by singing melodious songs, reciting poems and recitals from his repertoire. Munchkins also exhibited their talent in clay modelling, block building, ball race, colouring competition and dance competition. The festivities included a series of competition as calligraphy, declamation, portrait making, poetical recitation, sports like badminton, kho-kho and basketball in which students participated enthusiastically. Winners were felicitated with certificates and prizes. Dean. Vinod Shashi Jain and Director Ruchika Jain graciously congratulated the winners and commended their endeavours. Dean Vinod Shashi Jain also illuminated about Tagore’s life and inspired them to walk in the path of truth and hard work shown by Gurudev.

Training workshop conducted

Lyallpur Khalsa College conducted a hands-on training workshop on “Essential oils extraction and analysis”. Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra was the Chief Guest. Dr Inderjeet Kaur, and Dr Arun Dev Sharma, handling the Department of Science and Technology project informed about the importance of Pytho Chemicals. He said in his speech that consumption of herbal products like tulsi, essential oil, lemon grass oil etc. can prevent various diseases. For example, he said these products have a great contribution in the prevention of deadly diseases like Covid-19 and Black Fungus. Dr Arun Dev Sharma said these workshops will be conducted in series covering all departments of the college.

Writing a Research Paper

Hoshiarpur: A webinar on ‘How to write a Research Paper’ was organised by the Department of Economics, DAV College, Hoshiarpur, under the chairmanship of Principal Dr Vinay Kumar. Dr Mona Suri, Education Consultant, (PFHEA), Higher Education Academy, UK served as the keynote speaker.Highlighting the various aspects of research writing, he focused on logical and technical writing of the research papers. Dr Anoop Kumar, president, College Management Committee, and Secretary Principal (retd) DL Anand, conveyed their wishes to the organising committee with an appreciation to the webinar convenor and Head of Department of Economics, Dr Versha Mohindra and her team. /oc