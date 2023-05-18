Freedom fighter's daughter passes away in Delhi

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 17

Kailash Rani (54), daughter of freedom fighter Lal Singh of Adamwal village of Hoshiarpur, passed away yesterday due to a heart attack in Delhi. Her last rites were performed today at Hoshiarpur. Her pyre was lit by a family member, Anil Kumar. Tehsildar Rajinder Singh paid an homage to Rani on behalf of the district administration. Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal expressed grief over Rani’s demise. She highlighted the families of freedom fighters who contributed to the freedom struggle of the country. She said that the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters can never be forgotten and the district administration stands with their families in this hour of grief.