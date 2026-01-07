Freedom Fighters’ heirs to refuse government gifts

The district unit of the Freedom Fighters' Heirs Organisation, Punjab, submitted a memorandum to the Punjab Chief Minister through Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain.

The organisation leaders expressed resentment that despite a letter issued by the Chief Minister, no meeting has been held with them so far. They announced that in protest, the organisation will hold a series of peaceful demonstrations in Sangrur district.

They also said that families of freedom fighters will participate in Republic Day functions but will not accept any government gifts, stating that freedom fighters and their legal heirs seek respect, not material items. They demanded that the state government immediately hold a meeting and issue a notification to resolve their demands.