DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Freedom Fighters’ heirs to refuse government gifts

Freedom Fighters’ heirs to refuse government gifts

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:19 AM Jan 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The district unit of the Freedom Fighters' Heirs Organisation, Punjab, submitted a memorandum to the Punjab Chief Minister through Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain.

Advertisement

The organisation leaders expressed resentment that despite a letter issued by the Chief Minister, no meeting has been held with them so far. They announced that in protest, the organisation will hold a series of peaceful demonstrations in Sangrur district.

Advertisement

They also said that families of freedom fighters will participate in Republic Day functions but will not accept any government gifts, stating that freedom fighters and their legal heirs seek respect, not material items. They demanded that the state government immediately hold a meeting and issue a notification to resolve their demands.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts