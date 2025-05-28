DT
PT
Frequent power cuts trouble Kapurthala residents

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 07:48 AM May 28, 2025 IST
Residents of Kapurthala and its surrounding areas have experienced erratic power supply for the past two days due to frequent shutdowns despite no power cuts.

The residents spent a sleepless night on Monday due to power failure and low voltage according to Satish Sharma, a local resident, who had to spend three nights without power supply despite numerous complaints to the electricity department.

Deputy Chief Engineer Rakesh Kumar Kaler, when contacted today, attributed the reasons behind the failure to strike by workers who are demanding regularisation of their service.

He said there were more than 600 complaints of power failure in the city. He said the department has made a contingency plan to give fresh contract to the workers to resolve the pending complaints within two days, adding that there was an acute shortage of staff and the department is being run with just 20 per cent staff only. He expressed the hope that power supply would be restored in the city by this evening.

