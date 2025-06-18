Fresh plea to DC over traffic woes, business hit

A delegation led by Prof Kanwar Sartaj Singh, Councillor of Ward No. 18, met Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal to raise concerns over severe traffic congestion and daily hardships faced by residents following the closure of the C-7 and C-8 railway crossings. The delegation submitted a representation, urging the district administration to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Prof Singh said the closure has disrupted the daily commuting of people living in Urban Estate, Phase-I, village Garha and Kanyavali, causing delays. He pointed out that the increased travel time is affecting students, senior citizens, and daily wage workers, making their routine travel inconvenient and time-consuming. "We have requested the Deputy Commissioner to find a workable solution in the interest of the public," he said, adding that the DC assured the delegation that steps are already underway to address the issue.

Senior BJP leaders Amarjeet Singh Goldy, Amarjit Singh Amri, Yash Pal Dua, Sunil Bhardwaj and Paramjit Singh, Additional SE of the PSPCL, were also present during the meeting.

This is not the first time that the issue has sparked concern among locals. Last month, shopkeepers and residents of Urban Estate Phase-I staged a protest against the closure of the railway crossings, which was shut on April 25 following the commissioning of the Subana railway underbridge.

The shopkeepers claimed that the closure had caused a sharp drop in customer footfall, severely affecting their livelihoods.

"The C-8 crossing, which, for decades, connected Mithapur to Jalandhar Cantt Road, was a key route for both residents and businesses. Since its closure, the road has effectively become a dead end, cutting off access and isolating businesses along Punjab Avenue", the shopkeepers said, adding that they were struggling to repay loans taken to run their establishments as customer flow has almost has dropped to a new low.

Adding to the problem, traders have also raised concerns about the Subana underbridge, citing its limited width of about 13.5 feet, which cannot accommodate large trucks. This forces transporters to take a five-kilometre detour, increasing both travel time and transportation costs.

They have also flagged steep slopes and design flaws in the underbridge, making it difficult for street vendors, hawkers, and manual cart-pushers to use the route safely.

Shopkeepers and residents have demanded that either the closed crossings be reopened or the underbridge be widened and improved for safer and more convenient passage for all commuters, including heavy vehicles and pedestrians.

The district administration has indicated that discussions with the railway authorities are ongoing and efforts are being made to find a solution that balances public convenience with railway safety norms.