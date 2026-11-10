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Home / Jalandhar / Fresh row erupts at Dera Sachkhand Ballan

Fresh row erupts at Dera Sachkhand Ballan

Lawyers question control by two Trustees

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:50 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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A File Photo of Dera Ballan Jalandhar.
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Controversies surrounding Dera Sachkhand Ballan are not settling for the past over a month. On Tuesday, a group of lawyers raised the issue that two Trustees in the dera had taken control of the management and financial matters with dera chief Sant Niranjan Dass remaining oblivion to even some important matters. The dera has a huge following from the Ravidassia community in the Doaba region.

Lawyers LM Gulati and Sonia Tanwar raised the matter just days ahead of the BJP planning to start the Sewa Sankalp Yatra from the dera to Varanasi, the birth place of Guru Ravidas, as part of the ongoing 650th birth anniversary celebrations of the saint. Earlier, the BJP had also taken out a Kalash Yatra, bringing the soil from the holy temple in Varanasi to Punjab.

The lawyers said, "The two Trustees are creating barriers between sangat and the dera chief. Sant Niranjan Dass, who is 85, has hearing problems now. He does not use phone. The sangat cannot share their viewpoint with him and paint the real picture before him. The sangat especially from Haryana is not getting access to him."

Sant Mandeep Dass, whose boycott was announced by the dera, was sent to Sirsgarh centre of the dera near Ambala a month ago.

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