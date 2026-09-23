Fresh row over giant rides near homes at Sodal ground in Jalandhar

Residents of Mohalla Sodal Nagar have raised safety concerns over the installation of giant amusement rides at Nehru Garden, popularly known as the Sodal Ramlila Ground, ahead of the annual Baba Sodal Mela. They point out that several houses are located in close proximity to the park where the rides are being set up.

The concerns have resurfaced after the Municipal Corporation granted an NOC on September 22 for the installation of amusement rides on the ground from September 24 to 27. The approval came days after the civic body had revoked permission for the rides, citing violations of the conditions attached to the original approval.

Advertisement

Violations of NOC The latest NOC, issued by the MC’s Tehbazari branch, stipulates that no government or municipal property should be damaged at the venue

Residents alleged that public property had already been damaged during the installations

Decades old trees had been cut, while the park’s footpath, fountain and entrance gate grill had been demolished to make space for the rides

They also alleged that the park’s soil had been ploughed and grassy areas cleared for the installations

Rajnish Gupta, a resident, said, “For the past one week, we have been objecting to these giant rides. The MC had cancelled the permission after taking note of our concerns and directed the police to remove the ferry rides from the park on Thursday. Despite this, the organisers did not clear the site. I subsequently submitted a complaint to the Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, on Tuesday, but later came to know that the corporation had granted permission again. This has left us worried as the rides are being installed very close to our houses.”

Advertisement

The latest NOC, issued by the MC’s Tehbazari branch, carries several conditions, including that no government or Municipal Corporation property should be damaged at the venue. It also requires the organisers to obtain a PWD safety certificate before operating the rides, failing which the NOC would be treated as cancelled.

Residents, however, alleged that public property had already been damaged during the installations. They said decades old trees had been cut, while the park’s footpath, fountain and entrance gate grill demolished to make space for the rides. They also alleged that the park’s soil had been ploughed and grassy areas cleared for the installations.

Advertisement

The MC’s condition that no civic property be damaged has, therefore, become a prominent concern for residents, who are questioning how the corporation will ensure compliance when, according to them, damage has already been caused to the park.

The NOC also makes arrangements for a fire brigade and ambulance mandatory and requires the police to ensure arrangements for around 2,000 people. It further states that public movement and traffic should not be obstructed.

The safety concerns also come against the backdrop of an earlier accident at the Baba Sodal Mela. Residents also cited a 2019 accident during the Baba Sodal Mela, when four persons, including two children, were reportedly injured after a swing carriage became detached. According to reports, some victims fell from the moving ride while the detached carriage landed on other visitors.

The residents said they had repeatedly raised concerns with the corporation over the installation of rides as tall as 40 to 52 feet barely a few metres from residential houses. With the giant structures coming up in such close proximity to homes, residents questioned who would be held accountable if a ride malfunctioned or any mishap during the mela.