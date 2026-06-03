Fresh SIR schedule announced; draft to be published on Aug 3

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Varjeet Walia said that the Election Commission of India has issued a revised schedule regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Punjab.

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After attending a meeting conducted through video conference by Chief Electoral Officer Anindita Mitra, the Deputy Commissioner, during a meeting with officials, stated that as per the revised programme, the draft electoral roll in the district will now be published on August 3, 2026 and claims and objections will be received from August 3 to September 2, 2026. Similarly, the notice stage and disposal of claims and objections will be carried out from August 3 to September 28, 2026.

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Walia said that the remaining schedule would remain unchanged as per the notification issued on May 14, 2026. Accordingly, preparation, training and printing work will be undertaken from June 15 to June 24, 2026, while booth level officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door visits from June 25 to July 24, 2026, to get forms filled by voters. The final electoral roll will be published on October 1, 2026.

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He informed that under this campaign, the required election machinery has been deployed in the district, including 1,926 BLOs, 189 Supervisors, 9 Electoral Registration Officers and 5 Additional Assistant Electoral Registration Officers. He added that the staff would also be imparted special training for SIR to ensure smooth completion of the electoral roll revision exercise.

The DC further stated that out of 16,50,814 voters in the district, 13,44,130 voters (81.42 per cent) have already been mapped with the 2003 electoral roll under the SIR mapping exercise. He said that as per the directions of the CEO Punjab, a special booth-level camp will be organised on June 7, 2026, from 10 am to 4 pm to facilitate voter mapping with the 2003 electoral roll. During the camp, BLOs will remain available at their respective booths to assist voters.

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He said that the objective of the camp is to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the mapping process. Stressing the need for maximum awareness regarding the camp, he said efforts should be made to ensure mapping of the remaining voters. He also appealed to voters whose mapping with the 2003 electoral roll has not yet been completed to coordinate with their respective BLOs and get themselves mapped.

Walia said that under the SIR process, it is mandatory for every voter in the district to fill the enumeration form provided by the BLO. He cautioned that any voter who does not fill the enumeration form will not be included in the draft electoral roll. He appealed to all eligible voters to get their details verified during the SIR process and submit the required documents to the BLOs in a timely manner so that the electoral rolls can be made more accurate and error-free. Further information in this regard can be obtained by calling the Voter Helpline Number 1950.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Amaninder Kaur, all Electoral Registration Officers, Election Tehsildar Sukhdev Singh and other officials were also present on the occasion.