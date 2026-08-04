AAP leader Daljit Raju gets threat again, police begin probe

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Daljit Raju has reportedly received a fresh threatening voice message, marking the latest in a series of intimidation incidents targeting him over the past year.

Advertisement

According to available information, the latest threat was received on August 2, 2026, at around 1.35 pm from an international mobile number. In the voice message, the caller allegedly threatened Daljit Raju with dire consequences, warning him to "save his life by whatever means." The caller also claimed that Raju had earlier been responsible for sending members of his family to jail in connection with a previous threat call case and warned that he would retaliate by harming the AAP leader.

Advertisement

The latest threat comes against the backdrop of a series of earlier incidents involving Daljit Raju. In November 2025, unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at his residence in Phagwara, an incident that triggered a major police investigation and heightened security concerns. Prior to that, Raju had also reported receiving threat calls, leading to the registration of criminal cases and police action against the accused.

Advertisement

Investigators are examining whether the latest voice message is linked to the earlier firing incident and previous threat cases or represents a fresh attempt to intimidate the AAP leader. The use of an international phone number is also expected to form part of the investigation.

Police are verifying the authenticity and origin of the voice message and are expected to take appropriate legal action based on the findings. The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of public representatives and the recurrence of threat-related cases in the region.