Campus notes

Freshers' Party organised

A workshop on oil painting in progress at KMV in Jalandhar.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The PG Department of Fashion Designing of PCM SD College for Women organised a Freshers’ Party. All the students of BSc, MSc and B.Voc were part of this joyous occasion. There were two rounds of the show. The first round was that of Introduction and the second round was that of Talent Hunt. The winners of the show were awarded six different titles. Famous personalities like Ishu, choreographer and actor, Tarun Kumar, actor and producer, and Simran Kaur, actress and model, were invited to adjudge the participants. Some interesting dance performances, games and songs were cherry on top to make the show a success.

Smart India Hackathon

Students, who are members of Institution Innovation Council of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, participated in SMART India Hackathon which was organised to enhance the innovation streak among potential innovators and promising scientists and to further establish the idea-sharing, effective collaboration and creativeness driven by enthusiasm towards a shared goal. Smart India Hackathon-2022 is a nationwide initiative to provide students a platform to solve some of the pressing problems we face in our daily lives, and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem solving. Talented youngsters from HMV offered out-of-the-box solutions to various problems like water pollution, reinventing Indian culture, e-commerce, various helping aids for persons with disabilities and mental problems, energy conservation etc.

Felicitation ceremony held

A felicitation ceremony was held at CT Group of Institutions, Maqsudan, in the presence of the chief guest, ADC Aashika Jain, who awarded certificates to those students and staff who contributed their commendable efforts during the elections 2022. Aashika Jain was engaged in Punjab legislative assembly election for monitoring the webcast at CTIMIT, Maqsudan. She also motivated the students with her words and thanked everyone for helping in the successful conduct of elections. CT Group Vice Chairman Harpreet Singh, Campus Director Dr Yogesh Chhabra and Dr Ramandeep Gautam, Assistant Director honoured the chief guest with a token of appreciation.

University toppers

Tulsi Devi of Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, has bagged the first position in the Guru Nanak Dev University exams of M.Sc (Biotechnology)-III Semester by getting 373 marks out of 400, whereas Karan Kaushik and Pavittar Singh bagged 2nd and 3rd positions by getting 358 and 353 marks, respectively, in the same class. This information was given in a press release by the Principal of the College Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra. The president of the College Governing Council Balbir Kaur congratulated the students and wished them success in life.

Seminar on hair and haircuts

The Department of Cosmetology, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, organised one day seminar with Exotic Institute of Beauty and Nanny. In this seminar, they gave demonstrations of advance haircuts and basic knowledge of hair and haircuts. Principal Dr Navjot expressed her gratitude towards Exotic Institute of Beauty & Nanny and applauded the efforts of Palka, Assistant Professor, Department of Cosmetology.

Students’ Trip to Chandigarh

One-day educational trip to Chandigarh was organised for MLU DAV College Phagwara students under the guidance of Dr Kiranjeet Randhawa, Principal of the college. Students enjoyed in Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake. Students were taken to Chappar Chiri, a historical village famous due to Fateh Burj which is the tallest victory tower in the country and is also known as Baba Banda Singh Bahadur War Memorial. Students also visited Elante Mall which is the 7th largest Shopping Mall in Northern India and the 10th largest in India.

New projects of Disha

Under the guidelines of Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Trust, a unit of Innocent Hearts Medical Care Centre (Bowry Medical Centre) ‘Innocent Hearts Eye Centre’, located at 73 Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar has announced two latest projects for the welfare of society. Dr Rohan Bowry (MS Ophthalmology) being the chief of the Innocent Hearts Eye Centre mentioned that the two projects, Vision Kamlesh (Free Cataract Surgery Camp) and Dr. MD Bowry Diabetic Retinal Care (treatment of eyes of diabetic patients with special care), these two projects are going to be launched shortly for the betterment of society.

Excursion to Mcleodganj

The Heritage Club of Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised an excursion for its students to Dharmashala, Mcleodganj and Dharamkot. Nearly 60 students were accompanied by five teachers. The purpose of this excursion was to introduce them to Buddhism and its culture. During this, two-night and three-day excursion, the students visited Namgyal Monastery, Kalachakra temple, Bhagsunag temple, St John Church in wilderness, Dalai Lama Temple, Naddi and Norbulingka Institute of Fine Arts, Kangra Fort. The students had also gone for trekking at Triund Trek. They had the first-hand experience of textile art, woodcarving, paintings, sculpture and Buddhist art and had a good time.

Kathak Workshop organised

Routes 2 Roots organised a Kathak workshop in Kendriya Vidyalaya No.4 Jalandhar Cantt. As many as 500 students participated in it. Rohit Pawar, renowned Kathak Dancer performed Kathak dance on the beats of table played by Mohammad Ali. Students learnt basics of this dance form and interacted with Rohit. It was an enriching learning experience for the students.

