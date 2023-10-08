Freshers' party organised

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: LKCTC played host to the 'Abhinandan 2023'- a freshers’ party organized for first-year undergraduate and diploma students in Engineering, Medical Lab Sciences, and Pharmacy at Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus in Jalandhar. The special dignitaries present at the event were Sardarni Balbir Kaur, Sukhbir Singh Chatha, R.S. Deol, Kanwal Kanwar and among others. Dr R S Deol, Director LKCTC, extended a warm welcome and offered blessings to the students, emphasizing institute's commitment to providing quality education and fostering overall personality development. The event unfolded with senior students presenting a lively welcome dance, followed by fresher students capturing the audience hearts with a ramp modelling.

Industrial visit

Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions conducted an industrial visit for the students of the Department of Management. The students had the opportunity to visit SS Food Industries (Bonn Bread Industries), Ludhiana. Under the guidance and orientation of the industry's assistant manager (Marketing), Harinder Singh, the students witnessed making various kinds of biscuits. They learned about their process, baking duration and methods of preparation. The kneading of doughs of buns, breads and biscuits caught their special attention. The students learnt about their various plants, packaging and quality control strategies. The teaching faculty, Nayia Sharma, Taranjot Kaur and Ankush Sharma brought the students' attention to their management techniques and different distribution channels. The aromatic ambiance made the students utterly involved.

Inter-school Bhangra Competition

'Sahodaya', an inter-school bhangra competition was organized at Police DAV Public School, in the presence of Principal Rashmi Vij. On the occasion, the jury included Dr Sugandhi of S.D. College, Jalandhar, Sarabjit Singh Jabar, Director Saanjh International Folk Academy and Daljeet Singh, a bhangra expert. In the competition, 18 teams from various schools of Jalandhar and surrounding areas participated and mesmerized the spectators with their power packed performances. The first prize was bagged by Swami Sant Das Public School, second prize was bagged by Swami Sant Das Public School, Phagwara and third prize by Mayor World School. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij awarded prizes to the winning teams. She stressed on the immense significance of training students in bhangra as a way to showcase and preserve our culture. The judges also applauded the performances of students.

Workshop on App development

Lyallpur Khalsa College in collaboration with the Google Developers Group Jalandhar, hosted a practical session on Android App Developers 'App Alchemy Android'. The Google Developers Group team served as the featured speakers for the day. The one-day workshop aimed to explore the intricacies of "App Alchemy Android" in-depth. Google sponsored this event, providing refreshment to the students in attendance. Principal Dr Jaspal Singh praised the PG Department of Computer Science & IT for their proactive efforts and urged students to gain a firm understanding of industry fundamentals by actively engaging in informative workshops. In the GDG Workshop, speakers included Simarpreet Singh, Jalandhar organizer for Google Developers Group, Amanpreet Kaur, a Senior Mobile Developer at O7 Solutions, Sagar, an Android Developer at MDITS Innovation in Bangalore, and Loveleen Kaur, a Senior Software Engineer at Astro Talk. The workshop drew active participation from 75 attendees including students of the host college and other colleges in the region. tns

Guest Lecture on "Way of Life"

Amritsar:The postgraduate department of physics, Khalsa College Amritsar (KCA), organised a guest lecture on "Way of Life (Jeevan-Jaach) on Saturday. Dr Inderjeet Singh Gogoani, Principal, Khalsa College Senior Secondary School, Amritsar, was a resource person, who is a renowned personality and an eminent Sikh scholar. Principal Dr Mehal Singh was the chief guest on the occasion. He highlighted the importance of these types of programmes and explained how these could beautify a student's life. He expressed hope that students and teachers can learn a lot from today's lecture. Dr Inderjeet Singh Gogoani delivered his lecture on "Way of Life" focusing that positivity can play an important role in life. He also highlighted the role of human beings in our society and nature. He took various examples of great personalities from history and exhorted the audience to follow the path of truth, hard work and dedication.

Workshop on kitchen garden

Haryaval Punjab, Amritsar, organised a one-day workshop for teachers from over 25 schools at Ajit Vidyalaya, Mall Mandi Road. In the workshop conducted on the subject of "Kitchen Garden", state chief green grocer, Punjab, Praveen joined the workshop as special speaker, professor Rakesh Sharda from Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana, main speaker, Satvir Singh from Guru Nanak Dev University special speaker, besides Tejinder Singh from the Department of Horticulture. Rakesh Sharda said currently various health problems are being faced in the state, especially due to the use of chemical fertilisers. He said if people use some modern methods, then enough vegetables can be produced at home. He gave information about various methods related to kitchen gardening. Satveer Singh said people should eliminate single-use plastic from our homes.