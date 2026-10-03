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Home / Jalandhar / Friend stabs man to death in Jalandhar

Friend stabs man to death in Jalandhar

An FIR (No. 280) has been registered against the accused under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

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Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:35 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend following an argument while the two were drinking together.

The deceased, identified as Davinder Singh of Guru Nanakpura in Jalandhar, was allegedly killed by his friend Varinder Singh, alias Roopi, who has been arrested by the Rama Mandi police. An FIR (No. 280) has been registered against the accused under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Sharing details, ACP (Central) Rajesh Thakur said initial claims suggested that Davinder had been murdered by a group of migrant labourers. However, the police investigation found these allegations to be false.

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According to the ACP, Davinder was last seen consuming alcohol with Roopi before the incident. He added that the police had obtained the accused’s remand from a local court for further investigation.

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