Friendly Cricket Match organised

Jalandhar: A friendly cricket match was played in Lyallpur Khalsa College, between Teaching and Non-teaching XIs of the college under the captaincy of Principal Gurpinder Singh Samra and Surinder Kumar Chalotra (P.A. to the Principal), respectively. The Non-teaching-XI won the match by 21 runs after restricting the Teaching-XI to a score of 92. The players of non-teaching team included Prof. Arun Dev Sharma (Vice-Captain), Prof. Dinkar Sharma, Prof. Palwinder Singh, Prof. Ajitpal Singh, Prof. Satinder Singh, Prof. Surbjit Singh, Prof. Gurchetan Singh, Prof. Ajay Kumar, Prof. Vineet Gupta, Prof. Harpreet Singh whereas the Non-Teaching team comprised of Ranjit Singh (Vice-Captain), Sandeep, Rakesh Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Inderjit Gill, Harjit Singh, Minal Sharma, Sunil Kumar, Rajiv and Subhash. Sandeep Kumar of Non-teaching XI was adjudged ‘Man of the Match’ on his tremendous bowling display.

Essay Writing, Elocution Contest

The Literary Club of School of Management and IT of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised an essay writing and elocution competition for the students of management, IT, engineering and hotel management. The objective of the event was to recognise linguistic diversity of India and promote the importance and usage of mother language. In order to mark the celebrations, essay writing and elocution (speech competition) on various themes, such as ‘Matribhashaki Mahaanta, Punjabi Maa Boli, Bhasha Sangam, were organised for the students of LKCTC. Nearly 51 students from across the Schools of Management, IT and Engineering registered and 29 students enthusiastically participated in the events. The participants showcased their love for the mother tongue via speech and literary skills. Heena from BCA VI bagged first position and Disha from MBA II got second position in elocution, whereas Sadhvi from BCom II appeared first in essay writing and Lovepreet from MCA II appeared second.

Messengers of Global Harmony

Sanskriti KMV School students as messengers of Global Harmony connected to the students of Fawwar Girls High School, Palestine, to share their strong concern for peace and humanity. Global online conversation made both the school students meet and converse with each other sharing cultural roots also. Sanskriti KMV School students exchanged their good wishes with the students of Palestine. Together they prayed for the safety of the children and people in the war traumatised Ukraine. Rachna Monga, Principal in her appreciation comment over the global online exchange programme, mentioned that children all over the world share common concern for education, growth and safety. Peace is the only way to the humanitarian progress, and not war.

Webinar on Food and Mood

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a webinar on Food and Mood for students and faculty. The webinar was organised by the Department of Home Science. Angel Preet Kaur, Nutrition Manager (Working as Dietary Supervisor in Elizabeth Bruyere Hospital and Clinical Diet Technician in Queensway Carelton Hospital, Ottawa, Canada) delivered a valuable lecture on the topic ‘Food and Mood’. During the lecture, she discussed the role of gut in regulating emotional state of mind and talked about the right nutrition, regular eating habits that should be followed to keep our gut healthy. She also discussed in detail the negative effects of junk food on the health of the people especially the youngsters. She also debunked various myths related to the food and also suggested to eat according to the nature’s seasons and laid much emphasis on doing regular exercise.

Interaction programme at LPU

World-renowned Prince of Rajpipla in Gujarat, Manvendra Singh Gohil, reached Lovely Professional University campus, where he interacted with the students. The occasion was a live interaction session ‘Bridging Barriers’ with socially awakened students, which was organised by the ‘Literary Society’ at the university. The guests were greeted at the campus by LPU Pro Chancellor Rashmi Mittal. Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil is the first Prince in India to come out in the open and speak about LGBT rights. He runs multiple charities, particularly in India, to help sexual minorities in raising their voices. An honest advocate and a global activist of LGBT rights, Prince Gohil is the son and probable heir of the honorary Maharaja of Rajpipla in Gujarat. Prince also shared that he runs a charity-the Lakshya Trust, which works with the LGBT community.

Goodbye to old session

The feeling of love and the sweetness of the guru-shishya relationship was celebrated as a Dasvidaniya activity on the last day of the ongoing session at DIPS School Urban Estate. Children recalled their old memories and activities through pictures and videos. Everyone laughed a lot remembering the moments of love and mischief spent with their classmates. The teachers told the students that Dasvidaniya is a Russian word which means ‘Goodbye, will meet again’. During the activity, teachers and children sang songs, danced and had a balloon party. It touched everyone’s heart to see the teachers hugging the children and the children innocently looking at their teachers and principal friends. Principal Meenakshi Mehta wished the children good luck and blessed them to stay healthy. She said that we will meet again and will welcome everyone openly in the new session with new enthusiasm.

Football Tournament

Football team (Men) of MLU DAV College Phagwara won the second position and trophy in 59th All India Principal Harbhajan Singh Sporting Tournament which is one of the most prestigious tournaments of India. The match was full of vigor and the college team put up luminous show. During the match Dr. Randhawa appreciated the team and boosted their energy. The Principal added that the college players have always made a mark in various activities and performances. She encouraged other students also to add sports in their daily routine.

Encouraging indigenous sports

Under Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat programme launched by CBSE, Shiv Jyoti Public School organised Indigenous Sports for the students of Classes 8th to 12 th in which around more than 200 students along with co-associate teacher Parminder Vasran, Nirmaljit Singh, Nirmal Singh and Zenith Lehal took part enthusiastically. The students were encouraged to play kho-kho, kabaddi, seven stones, chain-chain and tug of war etc. Principal Neeru Nayyar motivated and appreciated the students to take part in these kind of activities to develop psychomotor skills and enhance the knowledge of traditional sports. The activity was performed under the supervision of in charge Simmi Grove.