From childhood hobby to musical calling, Jalandhar vocalist charts her own path

For 20-year-old Mehak Bains, the journey into music began not in a classroom or formal training session, but in front of a television screen. Barely three-years-old, she recalled watching the Punjabi television show ‘Canteeni Mandeer’ and began singing along to its songs. A scenario that seemed like a child’s spontaneous response to music soon caught her parents attention who recognised her singing potential.

Nearly 17 years later, Mehak is now pursuing graduation in music. She has won several prizes at district, state and national-level competitions and aspires to establish herself as an independent artist and create her own music without being bound by contracts.

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Her earliest musical lessons came from home. Mehak recalled that her mother, who holds an MA in music, trained her, laying the foundation for a journey that would take her from local competitions to state-level recognition and national platforms.

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Over the years, Bains has won five first prizes at the district-level and three first prizes at the state-level in ‘Vidyak Mukable’, a competition in which she has participated repeatedly. She was also selected among the top six finalists at the Shri Baba Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan in Jalandhar, one of the city’s prominent classical music platforms.

Her achievements extend beyond these competitions. She won first prize at the state-level in Kala Utsav and went on to perform at the national-level in vocal classical music. In 2021, she secured first place at the inter-zonal level during a three day Basant Panchami festival. She has also performed at the Gadri Baba competition.

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Recently, she added another achievement to her list by winning first prize at the AIU Qawwali Fest in Hyderabad. For Bains, however, music is as much about the artists she admires as it is about the awards she collects. Her influences span generations and musical traditions, from ghazal maestros Ghulam Ali and Jagjit Singh to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Parvez Mehdi. She also draws inspiration from the voices of Asha Bhosle, Noor Jehan and Afshan Khan.

That range reflects her interest in exploring different musical forms while remaining rooted in vocal music. Recently, singer Sehajdeep Singh, who secured a place in the top 12 of Zee TV’s singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, shared a video of a jamming session with Bains.

She noted that she has known Singh since the days of his local performances at the KL Saigal Memorial in Jalandhar, a connection that reflects the city’s role in bringing local musicians together through its cultural platforms.

As she continues her musical education, Bains hopes to move beyond interpreting the works of established singers and develop a sound of her own. Her ambition is to become an independent artist who can create and release original tracks while retaining control over her creative choices.