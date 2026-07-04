From childhood passion to inspiring young minds: Artist’s creative journey

For 52-year-old Ruchi Pawan Madaan, painting has been a part of life as long as she can remember. She was around eight years old, studying in Class 3, when her interest in art first became evident. Encouraged to pursue her talent, she continued learning and later completed her graduation in Fine Arts.

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Today, she teaches art to children in Jalandhar, turning the passion she discovered as a child into her profession. She prefers offline classes, believing that art is best learnt through practice and personal guidance. Her students are introduced to a variety of art forms, including watercolour, acrylic painting, texture art, resin art, glass painting, wood painting and painting on bottles, pots and candles. She believes exposing children to different mediums helps them become more confident and creative.

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“I don’t like restricting myself or my students to one style. The more they experiment, the more they learn,” she says. Over the years, many of her students have won prizes in art competitions. Others have developed painting as a hobby, creating artworks for their homes or making handmade gifts for family and friends. Madaan says these achievements are equally satisfying because they reflect a child’s growing interest in art.

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She says the appreciation she values the most comes from parents, who often tell her that art has helped their children become more patient, focused and confident. “When children begin believing in their own creativity, that is the biggest achievement for any teacher,” she says.

Madaan also encourages students to look at art beyond a hobby. She believes the field offers opportunities in fine arts, illustration, graphic design, animation, fashion design, interior design and art education.

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Having spent most of her life with a paintbrush in hand, Madaan says her aim is simple, to help every child enjoy the process of creating art and discover their own style. “A teacher’s success lies in seeing students grow into artists with confidence,” she says.