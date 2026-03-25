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Home / Jalandhar / From coma to gold: Sushant scripts remarkable taekwondo comeback

From coma to gold: Sushant scripts remarkable taekwondo comeback

Originally from Jammu, he's a first-year BPEd student of DAV University, Jalandhar

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:22 PM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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Sushant Singh wins gold in Taekwondo Championship at the All-India Inter-University Taekwondo Championship.
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Sushant Singh’s journey from a life-threatening accident to standing atop the podium is nothing short of a miracle. The 23-year-old, originally from Jammu and currently a first-year BPEd student at DAV University, Jalandhar, has turned adversity into achievement by winning a gold medal in the Poomsae event at the All-India Inter-University Taekwondo Championship.

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In 2017, Sushant’s life took a devastating turn when he met with a serious accident that left him in a coma for 13 days due to a major head injury. The road to recovery was long and uncertain. Although he eventually regained his health, doctors advised him to avoid physical strain to minimise further risk.

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But for Sushant, giving up was never an option.

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“Doctors asked me to avoid playing, but sports just kept me going,” he recalls. Determined yet cautious, he returned to training while taking precautions to prevent further injury.

His resilience paid off quickly. In 2018, just a year after the accident, he competed in his first open national championship and clinched a bronze medal — an early sign of the remarkable comeback that was unfolding.

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Today, as he celebrates his gold medal at the university level, Sushant often reflects on how far he has come. “Whenever I win any medal, I cannot believe the days when I was suffering, unconscious for days and dealing with multiple fractures. I cannot believe I have reached here,” he said.

Beyond his sporting achievements, Sushant is also an NCC ‘C’ certificate holder, showcasing his discipline and dedication both on and off the field. Looking ahead, he is focused not only on his athletic career, but also on building a stable future. Sushant shared that he is preparing for a job alongside his training, aiming to secure a position that supports his aspirations. At the same time, his passion for taekwondo remains unwavering.

“I will also be taking part in the upcoming championships,” he said confidently. With his determination and balanced approach, Sushant continues to inspire many, proving that resilience and hard work can overcome even the toughest setbacks.

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