From Doordarshan to Instagram, Jalandhar scholar recalls evolution of Hindi with times

From Doordarshan bulletins to YouTube videos, podcasts and social media posts, Hindi has travelled far beyond the pages of textbooks and literature. For Jalandhar-based Dr Krishna Kumar Rattu, who has spent nearly five-and-a-half decades studying and writing the language, this transformation is not a dilution of Hindi but evidence of its ability to evolve with society.

As Hindi Diwas was observed today, Rattu, a senior Hindi and Punjabi writer and media analyst, recalls how his interest in the practical use of Hindi began in 1994, when television was rapidly becoming part of Indian homes.

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During this period, he researched Prayojanmulak Hindi ke Vividh Prayog: Ek Anusheelan (Diverse uses of Functional Hindi), a study of how Hindi could be used for different purposes beyond traditional literature.

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According to Rattu, the challenge was to make Hindi useful and easy to understand for a growing television audience. He believed the language could not remain limited to its literary form and had to change with the needs of communication.

This approach later found expression in his book 'Doordarshan: Hindi ke Prayojanmulak Vividh Prayog' (Doordarshan: Diverse uses of Functional Hindi), which examined the use of language on television.

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The same change can now be seen on digital platforms, he says. Hindi used on YouTube, podcasts, Instagram and digital news platforms often includes English words, technical terms, local dialects and everyday expressions.

“The primary duty of a language is to reach the people of its time and be understood by them,” Rattu says.

His work has also moved from television to newer forms of communication. A writer of Hindi and Punjabi, Rattu has published more than 100 books in Hindi, Punjabi, English and Urdu and over 25,000 articles in newspapers and magazines.

For him, the changes in Hindi are closely linked to changes in the media through which people communicate. From television to smartphones, he says, the medium has changed, but the basic purpose of language remains the same which is connecting people. "To keep Hindi alive, it must walk with life,” he says.