From grassroots football to Indian Women’s League 2, two Jalandhar girls make the leap

In a proud sports milestone for Jalandhar, two footballers from Youth Football Club (YFC), Rurka Kalan, are representing Guru Nanak Dev University Football Club (GNDU FC) in the Indian Women’s League 2 (IWL-2) for the 2026-27 season.

Both players are participants in YFC Rurka Kalan’s ‘Girls Play, Girls Lead’ programme, supported by the FIFA Foundation, Bandana and Ramneek Kaur. Bandana (22), a second-year BPEd student at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, hails from Bandala village in Jalandhar, while Ramneek Kaur (22), also a second-year BPEd student, belongs to Rurka Kalan. They are the only two girls from Jalandhar to have made it to the GNDU football team competing in the IWL-2.

Both players come from humble backgrounds and have overcome several challenges through grit and determination. The duo have been associated with YFC Rurka Kalan since 2014-15, when they were just 12 to 13 years old. Coming from financially modest families, football and sports provided them with an opportunity to pursue their aspirations.

Bandana’s brother is the sole earning member supporting their family of six, comprising Bandana, her two sisters, mother, father and brother. Her father recently suffered a heart attack. Meanwhile, Ramneek, who lost her father two years ago, is supported by her single mother, who also looks after her two sisters. The duo’s impressive progress has set an example for other aspiring footballers.

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Recalling the role played by their club in their journey, Bandana and Ramneek said, “From pushing us to excel in football to taking care of our expenses and needs, including admissions, uniforms and diet, YFC has supported us throughout. We made our outing in the IWL-2 this year, but our coach has told us that this is only the beginning. We are preparing harder to give our best in the upcoming outings.”

The GNDU FC squad comprises 21 footballers, with their teammates hailing from Ludhiana, Patiala and other districts, the duo said. Bandana also made her mark on October 24, scoring in the fifth minute against SAG FA (Sports Authority of Gujarat Football Academy) and contributing to GNDU FC’s convincing 4-0 victory. Her performance reflects her dedication, continued development and growing presence in competitive football.

The Indian Women’s League 2 (IWL-2) is the second tier of club competition in women’s professional football in India. The top two teams in the league earn promotion to the Indian Women’s League (IWL), the country’s premier division. Representation in the league marks an important milestone for women footballers aspiring to establish themselves at the national level.

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Through the ‘Girls Play, Girls Lead’ programme, participants receive opportunities to take part in sports, develop football skills, build confidence and strengthen their leadership abilities. The duo’s progress to a competitive league highlights how sustained investment in girls’ participation in sports can create pathways for them to pursue their ambitions.

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