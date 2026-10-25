From Kazan, a view of Russia

In Kazan, about 700 km east of Moscow, the war in Ukraine can feel distant from the rhythm of everyday life. Cafes are busy, people go about their routines and the city carries on with little visible disruption from a conflict that has reshaped Russia’s relations with the West and altered global energy markets.

The war that dominates international headlines may not necessarily dominate everyday conversation in Kazan, but it is never entirely absent. Several residents showed a reluctance to discuss it. Those who spoke did so on the condition that they were not quoted.

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A student from Patiala in Punjab, studying at the Kazan State Medical University, offered a different perspective. Recalling an incident from around three years ago when the war was in its early stage, he said a projectile had landed on the sports ground of the campus, “attracting considerable attention in the Indian media”.

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His recollection is a reminder that even in a city where daily life appears undisturbed, the conflict can acquire a more immediate and personal dimension. This contrast captures the complexity of understanding Russia from the ground — a country at war, a society continuing with its routines and a government seeking to strengthen economic partnerships beyond the West.

During the India-Russia Business Forum in Kazan last week, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar told The Tribune that bilateral trade had reached $38 billion in the first six months. The two countries are targeting $100 billion by 2030, an ambitious goal that reflects their determination to sustain economic engagement despite geopolitical uncertainty.

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But the headline figure conceals an imbalance. India imports Russian crude oil, fertilisers and raw materials, while Indian exports, including pharmaceuticals, have yet to match the scale of imports. Expanding the export basket will be essential if the relationship is to become more balanced and resilient.

The central link

After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Western sanctions redirected much of its energy trade towards Asian buyers. India emerged as a major purchaser of Russian crude, securing supplies for its energy-intensive economy while providing Moscow with an important market.

The arrangement has drawn pressure from Washington, which has threatened tariffs and other penalties linked to purchases of Russian oil. For New Delhi, the challenge is to protect its energy security without jeopardising trade ties with the United States and Europe. The episode has reinforced the need to diversify suppliers and markets rather than become overly dependent on any one partner.

The proposed halt to Russian and Ukrainian attacks on energy infrastructure adds another layer of uncertainty. US President Donald Trump announced an energy truce, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky disputed whether Moscow had committed to stopping such strikes. The status and durability of the arrangement, therefore, remain unclear.

A sustained halt could reduce risks to refineries, power facilities and energy supplies, potentially creating room for wider negotiations. But an energy truce, even if implemented, would not resolve the deeper disputes over territory and security that underpin the war.

Speaking to The Tribune, Ambassador Kumar said India remained in contact with Russian interlocutors to expedite efforts towards peace in Ukraine. The engagement reflects New Delhi’s attempt to preserve its relationship with Moscow while encouraging dialogue to end the conflict. India’s ties with Russia have not prevented it from maintaining contact with Kyiv or advocating a negotiated settlement.

For Moscow, meanwhile, the economic costs of prolonged fighting and sanctions are inseparable from the search for alternative markets. India offers more than a destination for oil. It is a potential partner in pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, technology and skilled workforce mobility.

That opportunity was central to the business discussions in Kazan. Achieving the $100-billion trade target will require more than energy purchases: businesses will need smoother payment mechanisms, better market access, stronger logistics and a broader range of Indian exports.

Why Kazan matters

The capital of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, Kazan lies at the confluence of the Volga and Kazanka rivers. It is a major regional industrial, educational and cultural centre, with established sectors including petrochemicals, engineering, aircraft manufacturing and pharmaceuticals.

Its importance for India lies in the scope for cooperation beyond crude oil. Tatarstan’s industrial base offers potential opportunities for Indian companies in pharmaceuticals, engineering, technology and manufacturing. Kazan’s universities also provide avenues for educational cooperation and exchanges involving skilled professionals.

The city’s location on the Volga and its transport links with other parts of Russia have supported its commercial importance. For Moscow, regional industrial centres such as Kazan are part of the effort to sustain production and develop economic partnerships beyond Western markets.

For Indian businesses, however, opportunities will depend on more than political goodwill. Payment mechanisms, logistics, market access and regulatory requirements will determine whether the two countries can develop a more diverse and sustainable trading relationship.

The challenge is particularly significant given the existing imbalance in bilateral commerce. Russian energy imports have driven much of the recent growth, but expanding Indian exports would give the partnership a broader economic foundation and reduce its vulnerability to fluctuations in oil prices and geopolitical pressure.

Window for November talks

There may also be a fresh opportunity for diplomacy in November. Following a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff in St Petersburg on October 21, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Moscow was willing in principle to resume trilateral negotiations with Ukraine and the United States around November 10.

Abu Dhabi was mentioned as a possible venue, though arrangements remained subject to confirmation.

Ukrainian President Zelensky has also expressed support for renewed talks, preferably in early November. The proposed discussions would follow months without US-mediated negotiations, but significant disagreements over territory and post-war security guarantees remain.

For India, renewed diplomatic engagement could help reduce uncertainty surrounding energy markets and international trade. However, the prospect of talks does not guarantee a ceasefire, a settlement or an immediate easing of Western sanctions against Russia.

The war also complicates the outlook for Russian society. It would be wrong to assume that residents share a single view of the conflict, particularly when many are unwilling to discuss it openly. What was visible in Kazan was not an absence of awareness, but the coexistence of ordinary urban life with a war that continues to shape Russia’s economic and diplomatic choices.

For India, engagement with Moscow is not a substitute for relations with the West. It is part of a broader effort to preserve strategic autonomy while securing energy supplies, expanding markets and maintaining diplomatic channels.

Kazan offered a glimpse of the possibilities and limits of that approach. The trade ambitions are substantial, and the appetite for cooperation is evident. But as long as the war continues and energy remains entangled with sanctions and tariffs, the India-Russia partnership will have to navigate forces well beyond the negotiating table.

—The writer travelled to Kazan as a guest of the India-Russia Forum.