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Home / Jalandhar / From personal loss to 100 blood donations by Jalandhar man

From personal loss to 100 blood donations by Jalandhar man

Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat honours Tandon for his service on I-Day

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 06:58 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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PSPCL employee Sunil Tandon honoured for scoring a century in blood donations over 28 years.
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When Sunil Tandon was 16, he could not donate blood to his father despite having the same blood group. His father Ashok Kumar Tandon was electrocuted and needed O positive blood but Sunil was too young to donate. His father could not be saved after failing to receive blood in time.

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Years later, that personal tragedy has become the driving force behind Tandon’s commitment to blood donation. Tandon, who works at Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) office in Boota Mandi, has now donated blood 100 times. He started donating blood in 1998, soon after turning 18.

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“I have been donating blood since 1998. My father was electrocuted and required blood during treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) in Ludhiana. I have the same blood group but I could not donate as I was only 16. My father could not be saved as he did not receive blood in time,” Tandon said.

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The experience left a lasting impression on him. After turning 18, he decided to donate blood regularly, determined that others in need should not face the same difficulty in getting blood when it matters the most.

Over the past 28 years, Tandon has donated blood on 100 occasions. What began with the loss of his father has since become a sustained effort to help patients requiring blood transfusions.

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His contribution was recognised during the Independence Day function at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in Jalandhar on August 15 where Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat honoured him for his service.

Tandon expressed his gratitude to the government and the district administration for recognising his contribution. He said the honour would further encourage him to continue donating blood and contributing to society.

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