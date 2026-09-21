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Home / Jalandhar / From rallies to reels, BJP used songs, videos to spread anti-drugs message in Punjab

From rallies to reels, BJP used songs, videos to spread anti-drugs message in Punjab

Party MP Vikramjit Sahney joins the campaign, picking up the microphone to sing about Punjab's drug problem

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Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:51 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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The BJP has intensified its anti-drug outreach on social media. Photo credit: Vikramsahney/Instagram
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With drug menace emerging as a key poll plank for the BJP ahead of the Assembly election in Punjab, the party has intensified its anti-drug outreach on social media.

“Kise da ik marda, kise de do marde, galti sarkar di hai, harzane lok bharde, nahi chalna hun bahuta chir jharoo valeyan da kara, Bhajpa da nara, nasha mukauna sara.” These are the lyrics of the BJP’s latest anti-drug anthem, which targets the AAP government over the drug menace in the state.

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BJP MP Vikramjit Sahney has joined the campaign, picking up the microphone to sing about the state’s drug problem.

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Reacting to the songs, Deepak Bali, state adviser, Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs, said, “Just three months after he left the AAP, Sahney has suddenly spotted the drug problem and begun releasing songs on it. Has the issue arisen only in the past three months, and not earlier? It’s a sudden change brought on by the BJP.

“The BJP only knows how to make songs, but we are doing the groundwork. We’re not making videos because we have work to do. Never before has an organised Nasha Mukti campaign of such magnitude been run by a state government as has been done by the AAP. Daily, stringent monitoring takes place, reports are sent and serious action is taken by law-enforcement agencies.”

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On the sidelines of the ongoing Nasha Mukti Yatra, the BJP has released a number of songs, videos and reels targeting the AAP government over the drug issue.

Two of these videos feature the songs ‘Bhajpa da nara, nasha mukauna sara’ and ‘Chevan dariya’. While the former is the BJP’s formal anti-drug campaign song, released by president Nitin Nabin at the start of the Yatra, the latter has been produced and sung by Sahney.

‘Chevan Dariya’ has been written by Sahney in collaboration with musician and writer Jagmeet Bal.

Speaking to The Tribune, Sahney said, “I’m fond of Sufi music. It pains me to see that drugs run as the sixth uninterrupted river in the state today. Lakhs of Punjabis, including many youngsters, are in the throes of drug addiction. The song is a reminder to the people of the cultural heritage, folk dances and Bhangra of Punjab, which we need to revive to fight the scourge of drugs. My attire is in keeping with that message.”

Ajay Arora, state convener, BJP IT and Social Media, said, “A number of these songs have been released in keeping with the drug problem in the state. The content is aimed at generating awareness on the issue.”

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