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Home / Jalandhar / From soap-water slides to state glory: 7-year-old’s skating journey

From soap-water slides to state glory: 7-year-old’s skating journey

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:48 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Kapisha Verma
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What began as a playful imitation of skating while sliding her feet on soap-water, has now turned into a beautiful sporting journey for 7-year-old Kapisha Verma. “I am skating, see mamma,” a 3-year-old Kapisha would excitedly tell her mother, Renu Bala, while playfully sliding her feet.

Having heard about skating from other children in her neighbourhood, she developed an early fascination with the sport. Recognising her daughter’s interest, Renu decided to enrol her in skating classes when she was just three years old.

Four years later, Kapisha has already won several medals and is now gearing up to represent herself at the national-level for the first time. A student at IVY World School, Rama Mandi, Kapisha recently made her mark at the 38th Punjab State Roller Skating Championship 2026. Competing in the inline roller skating category, she clinched a silver medal in the one lap event and a bronze medal in the three lap event.

Also, she had suffered a fall and injured her knee shortly before the tournament. Despite the injury, the young skater displayed determination and went on to secure two medals. For her parents, Renu Bala, a home tutor by profession and Sahil Verma, who is doing a private job, Kapisha’s achievements are a matter of immense pride. Interestingly, neither parent had a sporting career, although her father played basketball during his younger days.

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“Neither my husband nor I pursued sports the way our daughter is doing. My husband was a basketball player, but he could not pursue it further. We want our daughter to take this opportunity forward because we can see that she has talent,” Renu said.

The family believes in providing Kapisha with the right balance of professional guidance and parental support. While her coach focuses on honing her technical skills, her parents ensure that she receives the motivation, encouragement and care needed to excel. They also pay close attention to her diet, daily routine and training facilities, constantly looking for the best opportunities to help her improve.

Apart from being passionate about skating, Kapisha is equally good academically. She also has a keen interest in music and languages. A fan of BTS, she enjoys learning new languages, particularly Korean and Japanese. As she prepares to step onto the national stage for the first time, her parents said that Kapisha’s journey has only just begun. “We are determined to ensure that she gets every opportunity to glide towards greater success,” they said.

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