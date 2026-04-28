From tragedy to triumph: Pratishtha rises to work for people with disabilities

At just 13, when most children are discovering their passion and dreaming freely, Pratishtha Deveshwar’s life took an unexpected turn. A devastating car accident left her paralysed from the waist down.

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What followed was not just a battle of physical recovery, but a deeply emotional journey of acceptance, resilience and rediscovery.

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Today, at 27, Pratishtha stands as a symbol of strength and hope, an internationally acclaimed motivational speaker, disability rights activist, and change maker whose story continues to inspire thousands.

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Before the accident, she was an accomplished dancer and enthusiastic skater. Losing mobility meant losing a part of the life she loved. It took her nearly a year to come to terms with her new reality. But even in those darkest moments, her inner strength refused to let her be defined by the tragedy.

“She has always been a positive and motivated person,” recalls her mother Jagriti Sharma, her voice filled with emotion and pride. “The journey after the accident was extremely challenging, both physically and emotionally. There were moments of uncertainty and pain, but what stood out was her determination to not let the situation define her life.”

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A kind-hearted and generous Pratishtha returned stronger, channeling her experiences into purpose. Today, she uses her voice to uplift others, ensuring that no one facing adversity feels alone. Whether through her speeches or personal interactions, she leaves a lasting impact on those struggling with their own battles.

Her academic journey reflects the same grit. From GEMS Cambridge International School in Hoshiarpur, she went on to pursue political science, honours, at Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi followed by a master’s degree in public policy from Somerville College at the University of Oxford.

Her achievements extend far beyond academics. She is a TEDx speaker, a recipient of the prestigious Diana Award and was honoured at the House of Commons in the British Parliament in 2024 with the 75 Achiever Award. Recently, she was also recognised and honoured by a national private channel as a “Future Female Icon” under the “Pathbreakers Powering New India” segment for her transformative work in advancing the rights of women with disabilities.

She also uses her social media platforms to encourage others to raise their voices against injustice. Whenever she notices someone feeling low because of their problems, she reaches out to them and offers support and guidance.

Currently, she is working as an associate with 'Girl Up' at the United Nations in New Delhi, continuing her mission to create a more inclusive and accessible world.

Despite the accolades, her journey has not been without emotional struggles. “Healing is never a straight path,” her mother, who is working as a pre-primary in-charge at Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg, said. “There were phases when the pain felt heavy. But what makes her truly special is that she never stayed in that space for long. She always found the strength to rise again, often stronger than before.”

Those who knew her as a child are not surprised by her impact today. “She was always a very good speaker,” her mother smiles. “In school, she would participate in debates and declamations and always excel.”

Now, she uses that same voice to spark change.

Pratishtha dreams of a country where accessibility is not an afterthought, but a fundamental right, where infrastructure supports, rather than limits, people with disabilities. And she continues to work tirelessly toward that vision.

For her parents, watching her rise above unimaginable challenges is nothing short of overwhelming. “Seeing her recognised on such prestigious platforms fills our hearts with immense pride and gratitude,” says Jagriti Sharma.

Pratishtha Deveshwar’s story tells that even in life’s most difficult moments, the human spirit has the power to rise, rebuild and inspire.