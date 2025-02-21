DT
Fugitive Labour officer surrenders in bribery case

Fugitive Labour officer surrenders in bribery case

The Vigilance Bureau has arrested the absconding Assistant Labour Commissioner, Hoshiarpur, Harpreet Singh in a bribery case. DSP of the Vigilance Munish Kumar Sharma said the complainant Rohit Chauhan of Mohalla Shakti Nagar, Hoshiarpur, had filed a complaint with the...
Updated At : 04:26 AM Feb 21, 2025 IST
The Vigilance Bureau has arrested the absconding Assistant Labour Commissioner, Hoshiarpur, Harpreet Singh in a bribery case.

DSP of the Vigilance Munish Kumar Sharma said the complainant Rohit Chauhan of Mohalla Shakti Nagar, Hoshiarpur, had filed a complaint with the Vigilance following which the Vigilance had arrested Alka Sharma, a computer operator in the office of the Assistant Labour Commissioner, Hoshiarpur, red-handed on November 8, 2024, while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

He said Harpreet Singh, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Hoshiarpur, who was absconding for more than three months was also involved. He said to arrest Harpreet, the Vigilance was continuously raiding his residence and other places. Under pressure, Harpreet surrendered before the law.

He said Chauhan, who runs a goldsmith shop at Kashmiri Bazaar had renovated his shop. The complainant had received a notice from the office of the Assistant Labour Commissioner and he went to the office where Alka  told him that he would have to pay a fine, but she would talk Harpreet and get this notice cleared.

Alka took the notice to Harpreet and after some time she also called the complainant inside the room, where Harpreet demanded Rs 30,000 from the complainant.

DSP Sharma said the complainant had filed a complaint with the Vigilance Department, on which action was taken and Alka was arrested red-handed. He said Alka was still in jail. The accused was produced in a court and 1-day police remand had been obtained from the court.

Accused Assistant Labour Commissioner Harpreet Singh in police custody.

