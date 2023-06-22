Fugitive opens fire on police during op, held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 21

In a significant breakthrough, the city police, under the direction of Commissioner of Police, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, conducted a special operation resulting in the arrest of fugitive Yuvraj Thakur. The operation, led by Aditya ADCP City-2, was executed by the police team from the

Model Town division.

As per the police, the accused, Yuvraj Thakur, a resident of Urban Estate Phase-1, was wanted under various Sections 323, 324, 307, 148, 149, 160, 489 and 506 of the IPC,

as well as Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. During

the operation, as the police party closed in on the accused, Yuvraj Thakur, he opened

fire on the police personnel in an attempt to evade arrest.

In self-defence, the police party retaliated, injuring the accused in the right leg. Despite the hostile situation, the police team managed to apprehend Yuvraj and recovered a country made pistol, a live cartridge and an empty cartridge from his possession.

A separate case under sections 307, 353, 186 IPC, and Section 25 A of the Arms Act, has been registered against him at the division no. 7. The police are currently investigating the case and will pursue a remand for further questioning to gather more evidence and information.