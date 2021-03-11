Full dress rehearsal for I-Day tomorrow

Tribune News Service

JALANDHAR, AUGUST 10

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, the District Administration will conduct full dress rehearsal on August 12 with all features, including tableaus and other activities, after a gap of two consecutive years due to Covid-19.

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh, who was taking stock of ongoing arrangements and preparations, said that there should be no lapse and all things would properly put in place well within time. He said Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar would hoist the national flag at local Guru Gobind Singh Stadium.

Jaspreet Singh asked the police authorities to ensure smooth traffic system before and after the event in adjoining roads of stadium. It was also informed that this time tableaus and cultural activities by the students would be part of the event whereas different continents are being prepared for the march past. He directed the officials to earmark different gates for entry of students, dignitaries, public etc.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Major Amit Sareen and Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa, Sub-Divisional Magistrates Balbir Raj Singh and Jai Inder Singh and officers of different departments were also present.