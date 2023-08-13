Full dress rehearsal held in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 12

A full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations was held in the Police Lines ground here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal unfurled the national flag and took the salute from the participating contingents of the march past comprising Punjab Police (men and women), PRTC Jahan Khelan (men, women and band), Punjab Home Guards, 12 Punjab Battalion, Boys Scouts and Girls Guides led by parade commander lPS Officer Akarshi Jain.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal and ADC Rahul Chaba.

The march past was followed by a patriotic colourful cultural programme presented by students of different institutions — Government Senior Secondary School, Attowal; Government Senior Secondary School, Shergarh; Government Senior Secondary School, Nara; Government Senior Secondary School, Chauhal; Doon Public School, Lohar Kangana, and Asha Kiran School, Jahan Khelan.

A group of students from Marigold Public School sang the national anthem. A PT show was also presented by students of various schools.

#Hoshiarpur #Punjab Police