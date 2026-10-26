Fulton stresses on focus as India eye Asian Champions Trophy

Indian men’s hockey team head coach Craig Fulton said the side is taking one game at a time as it prepares for the Asian Champions Trophy, which begins on October 27.

Speaking to The Tribune after a practice session ahead of the tournament, Fulton said the team had been on a hectic schedule, having recently returned from the Asian Games after competing in the World Cup and other international events. However, he stressed that the packed calendar could not be used as an excuse and that the players must remain focused on the task ahead.

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Fulton, under whose guidance India has enjoyed considerable success, also reflected on the challenges of winning a Hockey World Cup.

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He said India had established itself as the No. 1 team in Asia over the past three-and-a-half years. When he took charge, the team did not hold that position, he noted, adding that India had since asserted its dominance in Asian hockey.

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“On the world stage, it is difficult. What happened at the World Cup was disappointing, but lessons were learnt and we are back on track. That is now in the past,” he said, adding that there is no perfect formula for success.

Fulton also recalled his previous visit to Jalandhar for the wedding of India forward Mandeep Singh. Praising the city’s coffee culture, music and hospitality, he described Jalandhar as a great place and highlighted the warmth of its people.

As India gears up for the Asian Champions Trophy, Fulton said the focus remains on managing the demanding schedule and approaching the tournament one match at a time.

On Saturday evening, Fulton and members of the Indian team visited Mandeep Singh’s residence, where they attended a get-together hosted by the player’s family.

Mandeep’s father said special arrangements had been made for the guests, with a caterer serving a variety of dishes, including traditional Punjabi cuisine, to the coach and team members.