Fun, frolic and festivities mark Children’s Day across schools

A vibrant and heart-warming celebration of Children’s Day was held at Police DAV Public School. The celebrations began with a mesmerising dance performance that enthralled everyone.

A brief presentation highlighted the values that are essential to become successful in life. The celebration reached a joyful conclusion when teachers accompanied the students dressed as various professionals to celebrate their uniqueness.

Principal Dr R S Kang showered flowers on the students to honour them on the special occasion. In his address, he motivated students to imbibe values of diligence, determination and devotion to tread the path of success. The principal led the students in taking a pledge to work hard, remain dedicated and strive for excellence in all their endeavours.

Shiv Jyoti Public School

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Shiv Jyoti Public School organised a two-day sports day on the occasion of Children’s Day under the leadership of Principal Parveen Saili. The programme commenced with a spectacular march past by the students, followed by an energetic lazium and dumbbell drill performance to the beats of music.

After the flag hoisting, the players took the oath of sportsmanship holding their house flags and lit the ceremonial torch to formally inaugurate the competitions.

Under the guidance of the Department of Physical Education, 635 students from Bal Vatika to Class XII participated in various sports events. Flat race, hop race and back race, balloon blast race, spoon lemon race, sack race and cone relay race were organised for the primary classes. Dr Vidur Jyoti, Chairman, Trust, congratulated the winners and their parents.

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Seth Hukam Chand S.D. Public Senior Sec School

Children’s Day was celebrated at Seth Hukam Chand S.D. Public Senior Secondary School, Kapurthala Road. The celebration began with a special morning assembly highlighting the importance of childhood, love, happiness and the rights of children.

Adding a touch of kindness, a group of students visited another school and distributed stationery items among underprivileged children, spreading smiles and promoting the spirit of sharing.

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Back at school, a special movie screening was organised for students, especially for the little ones, who thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Principal Priyanka Sharma congratulated all the students on Children’s Day and wished them a bright, joyful and successful future. She motivated them to become kind, responsible and compassionate individuals.

C.J.S. Public School

C.J.S. Public School celebrated Children’s Day with immense joy. The celebration was organised by the teachers to make the day memorable for every student.

The programme commenced with a special assembly conducted by the teachers, featuring a prayer, song and an inspiring message highlighting the importance of Children’s Day. The teachers added a touch of fun and excitement through engaging games and entertaining activities organised in the classrooms.

The classrooms were also beautifully decorated with colourful messages on the boards, creating a cheerful and festive atmosphere. Chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Rashmi Sharma appreciated the efforts of the teachers for organising a joyful celebration.

St. Soldier Divine Public School

St. Soldier Divine Public School, New Defence Colony, celebrated Children’s Day under the supervision of the Principal, Babita Sharma. The celebration was specially organised to make the day memorable for students by providing them with an opportunity to showcase their sporting abilities, enjoy recreational activities and create beautiful memories with their friends.

The programme commenced with a group anthem and a group pledge. Various athletic events, including 100-metre, 200-metre and 400-metre relay races, long jump, high jump and obstacle races for students from pre-primary to Class V, were organised. Students also participated in basketball and volleyball matches.

Adding more excitement to the celebrations, several fun-filled attractions were arranged, including the special nilaam ghar (lucky tree) gift activity, DJ party, food stalls, mickey mouse, exciting rides and games for senior students, such as riddles and musical chairs. Group chairperson Sangeeta Chopra appreciated the initiative taken by the school management and staff.

Cambridge International School, Dasuya

Cambridge International School, Dasuya, powered by Vasal Education, celebrated Children’s Day by organising ‘The Carnival of Kindness’ on Friday. The event combined entertainment, cultural activities and social service, with proceeds earmarked for donation to the Red Cross Society.

The school campus was transformed into a lively carnival arena, featuring games, food stalls, recreational activities and a book fair. A special talent show for children aged three to five years provided the youngest participants an opportunity to showcase their abilities.

Bhangra performances, folk dances and singing presentations brought the flavour of Punjab’s cultural heritage to the celebrations. The school also organised a donation drive, encouraging students to contribute clothes and stationery for underprivileged sections of society.

Principal Anju Dhawan said the carnival was much more than a recreational event, as it combined experiential learning with social responsibility. Such activities helped students develop confidence, creativity, teamwork and organisational skills, while inculcating values of compassion and community service, she added. Vasal Education president KK Vasal, chairman Sanjeev Kumar Vasal, vice-president Ena Vasal, CEO Raghav Vasal and director Aditi Vasal appreciated the efforts of the school management and staff.