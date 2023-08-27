Gakhal-Surjit hockey tourney begins today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 26

The first Gakhal-Surjit National Sports Day (Five-a-Side) Hockey Tournament will start from tomorrow at Surjit Hockey Stadium, Barlton Park, here.

According to Vishesh Sarangal, Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, who is also president of Surjit Hockey Society, the National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29 to celebrate the birthday of Indian hockey legend Olympian Major Dhyan Chand. “On the occasion, the first Gakhal-Surjit National Sports Day (Five-a-Side) hockey tournament in boys and girls categories will start from August 27 and the finals will be held on the National Sports Day on August 29,” he added.

Iqbal Singh Sandhu, CEO of the society, said that 18 teams in different age groups would perform their skills during the three-day tournament. He further said in the boys under 18 years category, Hockey Jalandhar, Surjit Hockey Academy, Round Glass Academy, Alpha Hockey, Jalandhar, Brockkie Jalandhar, Shrey Hockey, Jalandhar, and in girls’ category, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, Khalsa College Jalandhar, CRPF, Jalandhar and Brockkie Jalandhar will participate.

In junior under 18 years category, teams from Alpha Hockey, Jalandhar, Surjit Hockey Academy, Shrey Hockey, Jalandhar, Brockkie Jalandhar and in sub-junior under 10 years category, Surjit Hockey Academy, Hockey Jalandhar, Alpha Hockey, Jalandhar, Shrey Hockey, Jalandhar, have confirmed their entries.

Lakhwinder Pal Singh Khaira, working president of the society, said the tournament would be inaugurated by Moscow Olympics gold medallist Surinder Singh Sodhi and the prizes will be distributed to the finalists by Sushil Kumar Rinku, Member of Parliament, on August 29, while Rajan Berry, divisional retail head, Indian Oil Corporation will be the guest of honour. The inaugural match of the tournament will be played between Surjit Hockey Academy and Brockkie Jalandhar tomorrow.

#Hockey