Gall bladder removal does not need lifelong diet curbs: Expert

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Hoshiarpur, October 21

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Misconceptions about gall bladder removal surgery often cause unnecessary anxiety among patients and may even lead some to delay seeking treatment for gallstones and gallbladder disease. However, with advances in minimally invasive surgery, laparoscopic cholecystectomy has become a commonly performed procedure, allowing most patients to recover and resume their normal activities without prolonged restrictions.

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Talking to The Tribune, Dr Amrit Suman, MS (General Surgery) at Kartar Memorial Hospital, Taggar, said the removal of the gall bladder did not mean that patients had to give up their favourite foods permanently, follow a strict low-fat diet permanently or remain confined to bed for several days.

“The gall bladder stores bile produced by the liver. After its removal, the liver continues to produce bile, which flows directly into the intestine. Most patients can gradually return to a normal, balanced diet as their digestive system adjusts,” he explained.

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Dr Suman said patients might initially find smaller meals and less oily food easier to tolerate. However, permanent dietary restrictions were generally unnecessary. A balanced diet, moderate portions and limiting excessive fried and highly processed foods remained important for overall health. Dispelling another common misconception, he said prolonged bed rest was usually not required after uncomplicated laparoscopic surgery. Patients were generally encouraged to start walking as soon as they could do so safely, in accordance with their surgeon’s advice. Early mobilisation helped maintain circulation, reduce stiffness and support recovery.

“Recovery varies from patient to patient. Many people resume light daily activities within a few days, but returning to work, strenuous exercise and heavy lifting depends on the nature of the surgery, the patient’s health and the progress of healing,” he said.

Addressing concerns about surgical risks, Dr Suman said laparoscopic cholecystectomy was generally safe, but, like every operation, it carried potential complications. These could include bleeding, infection, bile leakage, retained bile-duct stones and, rarely, injury to the bile duct or nearby organs. Patients should discuss their individual risks with their surgeon, particularly in cases involving severe inflammation or infection.

He added that some patients experienced loose stools, bloating or changes in bowel habits after the surgery. These symptoms often improved as the digestive system adapted, but persistent or troublesome problems warranted medical evaluation.

Dr Suman also advised patients to resume exercise gradually. Walking could begin early, while strenuous workouts and heavy lifting should be avoided until the surgeon considered them appropriate.

Emphasising that the recovery should be individualised, he said patients should follow proper wound care, maintain balanced nutrition, remain physically active within safe limits and attend follow-up appointments when advised.

“Gall bladder removal does not mean giving up a normal life. The key is early safe mobilisation, gradual progression of activities and following the treating surgeon’s instructions,” he said.