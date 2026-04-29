Games, cheers and teamwork mark AAP meet in Jalandhar

The grounds of the CT Group of Institutions in Jalandhar were abuzz with activity during an unusual AAP political meet today, as party workers held hands, jostled playfully and took part in friendly sporting contests, giving the political gathering the feel of a summer camp.

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AAP workers and observers engaged in light-hearted activities such as tug of war, passing the ring, verbal tasks and indoor games, aimed at easing tensions after days of intense political activity and protests following the exit of seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs. For many workers and MLAs themselves, the games were a surprise.

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The marathon meeting, which ran from 10 am to nearly 4 pm, dedicated a major portion of the day to games and group exercises.

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Party leaders said the activities were meant to boost morale, promote teamwork and rebuild trust among cadres. Party members said such exercises are routine in the youth wing and the party also has trained coaches.

Leaders claimed the meeting saw a generous presence as the auditorium with a capacity of over 1,000, where the meeting was held, had only 50 seats empty. While several senior party leaders remained absent as well – some of them, regarding whom speculations have been rife too – party organisers said some were away to the CM’s programme elsewhere today or other genuine personal engagements.

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Vehicles lined the roadside as the premises’ internal parking space filled up completely

Leaders began arriving at the venue from 10 am and continued to do so well past noon. An inaugural session saw light tasks, verbal exercises and mind games at an indoor hall, then – unlike the usual AAP gatherings amid tight security – all leaders moved freely onto the open grounds with no barricades or bars. Manish Sisodia and Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan witnessed from a pavilion, later joining teams on the grounds.

Party observers first formed circles — one for each district — and held hands while passing a ring, before cheering loudly as district units competed in tug-of-war contests. Cheers erupted as teams won, with Manish Sisodia and Kultar Singh Sandhwan watching closely.

Later, Sisodia remarked, “If you keep holding each other’s hands like this, we will cross a 100.”

A party worker from Jalandhar said, “When we have worked through sweat and heat for building the party and a leader leaves, it is indeed a dampener. But we know how to pick ourselves up. More than a party, there is anger against those who betrayed us. Today’s meet was a message that we aren’t just sitting on durries and shouting but having fun.”