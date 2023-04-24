 Gandhi Nagar, Ram Nagar residents decide to boycott AAP, Congress : The Tribune India

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll

Gandhi Nagar, Ram Nagar residents decide to boycott AAP, Congress

Residents of Ram Nagar protest the non-fulfilment of their long-pending demand of a railway underbridge on Sunday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 23

Residents of Ram Nagar and Gandhi Nagar today held a protest over non-fulfillment of their long-pending demand of a railway underbridge in their locality.

Protesters said their colonies were surrounded by railway lines and drains, affecting their connectivity with adjoining areas, thus there was a dire need of a railway underbridge to be constructed there for better access.

They claimed that despite having held a number of protests in the past and during the Congress regime, and submitted memorandum to ministers, MLAs, MPs and the CM, neither the past nor the present government had done anything to resolve their issue.

Problem of poor access for past 80 yrs

The area is cut off from all four sides. We have been struggling with the problem of poor access for the past 80 years. When any emergency arises in the area, people face a lot of inconvenience to go out of the locality due to the closure of the railway crossings. —Suraj Birdi, Protester

They announced that they would boycott the Congress and AAP in the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll, as both the parties had failed to take up their issue with the railways.

Suraj Birdi, a resident of the locality said area residents had been struggling with the problem of poor access for the past 80 years. “The area is cut off from all four sides. While one side is covered by Bist Doab Canal, another is covered by DAV Institutions. The third side is covered by the busy Amritsar railway line and the fourth one is covered by the Ferozepur railway line,” he added.

He said when any emergency arises in the area, people face a lot of inconvenience due to the closure of the railway crossings to go out of the locality.

Ashwani Sharma, another resident, said the area councillor had also failed to take up their issue with the local body. “A team of the PWD had visited their localities and sought Rs 2 lakh from the Municipal Corporation to engage technical consultants for preparing the drawing, carrying out feasibility and soil investigation. However, more than a year has elapsed, but payment has not been made to the PWD. Officials concerned are not realising the seriousness of the issue and dilly-dallying it”, he added.

Don't Miss

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Cornered Amritpal surrenders, arrested

Cornered Amritpal Singh surrenders, arrested

Held in Moga’s Rode village where he was anointed ‘Waris Pun...

Central agencies to focus on exposing ISI links, officials on way to Dibrugarh

Amritpal case: Central agencies to focus on exposing ISI links, officials on way to Dibrugarh

Ex-Takht chief Rode may have played mediator

Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode may have played mediator in Amritpal’s arrest

Another round of talks, Depsang sticking point

Another round of India-China talks, Depsang sticking point

India, China commanders meet on Indian side of Chushul-Moldo...

Nadda confidant Bindal back as Himachal BJP chief

JP Nadda confidant Rajeev Bindal back as Himachal BJP chief


