Gang involved in making fake documents busted, 1 arrested

Jalandhar, March 19
In a major breakthrough, the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate claimed to have busted a gang involved in making fake documents by seizing fake licenses and registration certificates.
Divulging the details, Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Sharma said the police got a tip-off that a gang involved in making fake driving licences and registration certificates was active in the city. It was established that an individual, with the assistance of RTA and Transport Office employees, was running this racket.
He said on the basis of the information, the police registered a case against an unidentified person and started investigation into the matter.
Joint CP Sharma said the police arrested a suspect, identified as Arvind Kumar, a resident of Upkar Nagar in Jalandhar. They recovered a laptop, two printers, stamp papers, insurance certificates and application forms with supporting documents from his possession.
Besides, insurance certificates of 159 vehicles (without QR code), certificates of 222 vehicles (with QR code), transfer files of 57 RCs, 35 registration certificates and 180 application forms with documents were also recovered.
He said a case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the IPC had been registered. “A case was already registered against the suspect and further investigations are on in this regard. We are also investigating the involvement of other persons, including officials and employees at the RTA office. Others will be nominated in the case soon,” he said.
