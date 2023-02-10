Gang of contract killers busted with arrest of 3

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 9

The Nawanshahr police claim to have busted a gang of contract killers with the arrest of three persons, who committed a murderous attack on an elderly person at Rahon.

One country-made pistol, four cartridges and a knife were seized from the possession of the accused, who have been identified as Ramandeep Singh from Ludhiana, Sourav Kumar, a UP native who now lives in Delhi, and Ajay Kumar from Delhi.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhagirath Singh Meena said one Mehar Singh from Rahon in his statement to the police stated that his daughter Manjot Kaur was married to Shiv Sheetal and had been living in Australia. “On February 2, an unknown person called him on his phone and asked him to come out for cheaper whiskey. He reached the location where two persons were already present who attacked him with datar. Both the persons fled the spot, leaving him injured.

In his statement, the complainant held his son-in-law Shiv Sheetal, who had a family dispute going on with Manjot in Australia, responsible for the attack. On the basis of the statement, cases under Sections 323, 324, 34, 379-B, 120-B & 506 of the Indian Penal Code were registered against Shiv Sheetal and two attackers at the Rahon police Station.

The police further informed that the complainant’s grandson Amritpal Singh said on the day of the attack, he, too, received threat calls from an unknown caller in which he claimed responsibility for the murderous attack on his grandfather.

The SSP stated that special police teams were constituted to work on different angles under the supervision of DSP Ranjit Singh Badesha and Rahon SHO Rajiv Kumar to solve the case. The police then arrested 19-year-old Ramandeep Singh from Ludhiana who in his disclosure statement revealed that Sheetal had hired him for killing his father-in-law for Rs 10 lakh, of which Rs 2,30,000 had already been deposited in his bank account. Ramandeep Singh further hired the other accused.