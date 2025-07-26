Gang of criminals busted, four arrested

Four members of a gang of criminals involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, loot, snatching and drug peddling in the region have been arrested by the Jalandhar rural police.

A cache of arms was recovered from them. They were reportedly working as contract killer and had killed and attempted to kill several people. Besides, they had committed 25 crimes across Goraya, Phillaur, Phagwara and neighbouring areas.

The members of the gang have been identified as Joginder Pal, alias Sunny, and Mandeep Kumar, alias Mani, both residents of village Sangh Dhesian in Goraya; Deepak Saroye, resident of village Sargundi in Goraya; Ranveer Singh, resident of village Dhindsa in Goraya; Baljinder Kumar Talli, resident of village Danduwal in Nurmahal and Gurmukh Singh, resident of Nurmahal. They were all released from jail on bail in cases of fight, clash, loot and other serious crime.

DSP, Phillaur, Sarwan Singh Bal said after coming out of jail, they made a separate gang. They were gathered at the house of Joginder Pal and were planning to pull off loots , snatchings and other serious crimes in the coming days. They also had dangerous weapons in their possession.

The DSP said on a tip-off, the police raided the house of Joginder Pal from where he, Mandeep, Deepak and Gurmukh were arrested. The police recovered two pistols, four cartridges, one cartridge shell, three sharp-edged weapons (datar) and two stolen bikes from them.

A case under Sections 310 (4), 310 (5), 191 (3) and 190 of the BNS and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against them at Goraya police station in Jalandhar.

Ranveer and Baljinder are still absconding.

During questioning, the arrested men revealed that they had carried out 25 incidents of crime in the region, which included contract killing of Sekhwan villager Sarabjit Singh, who was attacked by the gang and wounded 12 times on July 20.

Other cases included the murder of Chamkaur Singh at Nurmahal, besides loot of a shop in Phillaur and house trespass, robbery, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

The accused were presented in the court at Phillaur and their remand is being obtained.