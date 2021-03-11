Jalandhar: Gang of mobile snatchers, drug peddlers busted

Jalandhar, April 26

The police on Tuesday busted a gang involved in drugs smuggling and mobile snatching and seized 12-gm smack and 27 mobiles from the accused.

Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Toor said they got a tip-off that a drug trafficking gang was operative in the city. He said DCP JS Teja and ACP Waryam Singh constituted a team led by Parminder Singh, SHO Basti Bawa Khel, and arrested the drug trafficker from near Shiv Temple in Raj Nagar.

He said the accused, identified as Saurav, had been indulged in the crime for long. He said the drug trafficker was arrested by the police twice in 2021 after which he was released on bail. He said the accused has admitted that he came into contact with a drug supplier of Amritsar, identified as Kaka. Toor said the accused used to give drugs to addicts in lieu of the mobiles snatched from people.