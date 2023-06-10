Gang of robbers busted, 2 held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 9

The Chohla Sahib police busted a six-member gang of robbers by arresting its two members from Chohla Sahib village here on Thursday. The remaining four members of the gang managed to escape from the spot.

Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar, SHO, said the gang was involved in incidents of robbery, looting, theft, snatching of cash, mobiles, motorcycles, etc. Besides, it was also involved in drug and arms smuggling from other states.

The SI said the police received information that gang members Krishan Singh Shama of Jamarai and Lovpreet Singh of Dharamkot (Ferozpur) were coming from the Chohla Sahib side in a car and a police party led by ASI Bikkar Singh nabbed them. The police party recovered one country-made pistol, besides impounding their car.

The Station House Officer (SHO) said other members of the gang were Rajbir Singh Kala of Dhunn Dhai Wala, Charanjit Singh Jandoke, Kali of Kambo and Kala of Maqboolpura (Amritsar), who are absconding.