Gang of robbers busted, 7 nabbed

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 6

The Tanda police have arrested seven members of a gang involved in cases of robbery and theft, and seized weapons, illegal ammunition and intoxicating powder.

Police Station Inspector Omkar Singh Brar said, “A team of cops was headed towards Rada for patrolling when an informer alerted them about a group of 6-7 miscreants planning to rob the Nathupur bank, who were holed up in a secluded area of a colony situated on the road from Pul Pukhta to Miyani. Acting on the tip-off, the police party raided the spot and arrested all the suspects. Weapons, daggers, electronic equipment used in car thefts and stolen vehicles were recovered from the spot. The police have registered a case in this regard under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.”

The SHO said the arrested suspects have been identified as Sardool Singh, Baljinder Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, Baljinder Singh and Lakhvir Singh.

The SHO noted that several criminal cases had been registered against the suspects in the past across different districts. He added that the suspects had hatched a plan to rob a bank in Dana Mandi, Nathupur. He said the investigators are expected to unearth more details as an interrogation of the suspects is under way.

The police have recovered an estimated 1.15 kg of intoxicants, a pistol, five live cartridges, a car, a dagger, a sword, an electronic device to break locks and a large magnet, among other things.