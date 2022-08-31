Gang of robbers busted in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 30

The police busted a gang of robbers and arrested three accused on Monday night.

Phagwara SP Mukhtiar Rai said one of the accused managed to escape from the spot.

Rawalpindi SHO Inspector Surjit Singh said the arrested persons had been identified as Manjot Singh of Musa village and Satpal Singh and Sukhjinder Singh of Jethpur village. The accused who managed to escape has been identified as Pawanpreet Singh of Musapar village.

The police have recovered two generators of 12 kW and 25 kW and two tractors from the accused. The police said the gang was actively involved in several thefts in the Doaba area, including Hoshiarpur, Adampur and Phagwara.

The police teams are searching for the absconding accused and raids are being conducted at his possible hideouts.

