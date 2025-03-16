DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Gang of snatchers busted, two held

Gang of snatchers busted, two held

The police today succeeded in cracking a snatching case by busting a gang and arresting two of its members, while a third is still absconding. Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti told newsmen here on Saturday that the police have...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 11:08 AM Mar 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The police today succeeded in cracking a snatching case by busting a gang and arresting two of its members, while a third is still absconding.

Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti told newsmen here on Saturday that the police have also recovered a gold karrah, snatched from a boutique owner Khushi Uppal on March 5. A knife, a black motorcycle without a number plate and chilli spray used to immobilise victims, were also seized from their possession.

SP Bhatti said the arrested accuseds were identified as Manjit Singh, a resident of Chahal Nagar in Phagwara and Manbir Singh, a resident of village Khalwara. The third accused, identified as Sunny, also a resident of village Khalwara, was still at large.

Advertisement

DSP Bharat Bhushan, CIA in-charge Bisman Singh and SHO Gaurav Dhir were also present on the occasion.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper