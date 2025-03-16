Gang of snatchers busted, two held

The police today succeeded in cracking a snatching case by busting a gang and arresting two of its members, while a third is still absconding.

Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti told newsmen here on Saturday that the police have also recovered a gold karrah, snatched from a boutique owner Khushi Uppal on March 5. A knife, a black motorcycle without a number plate and chilli spray used to immobilise victims, were also seized from their possession.

SP Bhatti said the arrested accuseds were identified as Manjit Singh, a resident of Chahal Nagar in Phagwara and Manbir Singh, a resident of village Khalwara. The third accused, identified as Sunny, also a resident of village Khalwara, was still at large.

DSP Bharat Bhushan, CIA in-charge Bisman Singh and SHO Gaurav Dhir were also present on the occasion.