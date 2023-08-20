Gang of thieves busted, 2 nabbed

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 19

The Nakodar Sadar police have busted a gang of thieves and arrested its two members.

Investigating officer (IO) Amrik Singh said the suspects had been identified as Harwinder Pal, alias Nikka, and Paramjit Singh, residents of Shah Pur village.

Sanjay Sondhi, who is presently residing at Kang Sahiibu village, complained to the police that the suspects and their two accomplices stole three quintals of iron bars from the store of his company, which had been allotted to construct a section of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Highway.

The IO said a case under Sections 457 (house trespass), 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC had been registered against the suspects and their accomplices - Gurpreet Singh, alias Peeta, and Simranjit Gill, residents of Mureed Wal village falling under the Lohian Khas police station. The police also recovered stolen iron bars from their possession.

