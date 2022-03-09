Gang of thieves busted, 3 held

Our Correspondent

Shahkot: The Shahkot police claimed to have busted a gang of thieves and arrested three persons. Investigating officer (IO) Lakhvir Singh said the accused have been identified as Jasandeep Singh, a resident of Mannak Pur village, Gurjant Singh, a resident of Jaloke village, and Avtar Singh, a resident of Kakkar Kalan village. The police raided the house of the accused and recovered motorcycle-turned vend, three 8 BHP engine blocks, one iron vend and two bore fans. A case has been registered against the accused. OC

Woman drug peddler held

Nurmahal: The Nurmahal police have arrested a woman drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin and intoxicating tablets. Station House Officer (SHO) Balraj Singh said 15 grams of heroin and 430 intoxicant tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Resham Kaur, alias Manni, wife of Gurdip Singh, a resident of Nurmahal. The accused has been arrested on the demarcation of arrested drug peddler Sandip Kumar, alias Jhandi, who during interrogation, told the police that he was purchasing heroin from Maani to sell it further. A case under Sections 21-B/61/85 of the NDPS Act was registered. OC

Laddi leads in poll spending

Shahkot: Congress candidate Hardev Singh Laddi is leading in poll expenditure during the February 20 elections in the Shahkot constituency. Laddi spent Rs14,80,027 on his election campaign till February 20. SAD(B) candidate Bachitar Singh Kohar, who spent Rs12,16,396 followed him, while AAP candidate Rattan Singh grabbed the third place with an expenditure of Rs6,46,829. OC

Just one fresh Covid case in dist

Jalandhar: One new Covid-19 case was reported in Jalandhar district on Tuesday. With this, the district Covid tally in Jalandhar reached at 78,230 cases. No new Covid death was reported on Tuesday, keeping the deceased tally at 1,578. As many as 76,614 persons have recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases in Jalandhar is 38. Meanwhile, no new case of Covid or death was reported from Nawanshahr on Tuesday. TNS

Rs2.70 lakh looted from book stall

Hoshiarpur: Two armed robbers decamped with cash worth Rs2.70 lakh from a book stall outside a private school on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road. According to the information, a stall was set up for selling books outside the school. At around 1:30pm, two robbers came and threatened the sales personnel with sharp-edged weapons and robbed cash worth Rs 2.7 lakh and escaped. DSP city Prem Singh said no security arrangements were made and CCTV cameras were also not installed. He said at present, a thorough investigation was being done and the police would nab the accused soon.