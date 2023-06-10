Gang of thieves busted, one held

Phagwara, June 9
The Bilga police have busted a gang of thieves, arrested one of its members and booked two others.
Investigating officer (IO) Nachhtar Singh said the suspect has been identified as Neeraj, a resident of Sherpur village.
Majot Singh, a resident of the same village, had complained to the police that the suspect and his two accomplices had stolen iron girders from a well owned by him.
The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 380, 454 and 411 of the IPC. Two girders have been recovered from the arrested suspect.
