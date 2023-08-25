Gang of thieves, snatchers busted

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 24

The Bhogpur police claimed to have busted a gang of thieves and snatchers with the arrest of four of its members. The police also recovered stolen mobiles, scooters and sharp weapons from their possession.

Adampur DSP Vijay Kanwarpal Singh said the suspects were carrying out thefts and snatchings in Bhogpur and neighbouring areas. They had been looting passersby in Bhogpur and nearby areas for the past some time.

The suspects have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, alias Sonu, a resident of Dalli village in Bhogpur; Karan, a resident of Mohalla Guru Ravidass Nagar, Bhogpur; Jashan Kumar, alias Sunny, a resident of Harshi village in Tanda, Hoshiarpur and presently living in Bhogpur; and Navjot Suman, alias Jyoti, a resident of Bhogpur. The police said 16 mobile phones, 2 scooters used in the crime, a ‘datar’ (sharp weapon) and a kirpan were recovered from their possession.

The police said one of their aides, Pawan Kumar, a resident of Bhogpur was admitted to the Civil Hospital. He would be presented in the court later. The suspect, who was apprehended by residents during a snatching incident, sustained injuries while he was fleeing.

The police said the suspects admitted that they had been carrying out snatchings to fulfill their drug needs. They had carried out around 50 snatching and theft incidents at Bhogpur and Hoshiarpur (Tanda).