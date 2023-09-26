Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 1 held

Jalandhar, September 25
A police party of Division Number 6, led by ADCP-2 Aditya, busted a gang of vehicle lifters and arrested one of its members.
The police also recovered six stolen cars - Mercedes, BMW, Swift Dzire, Swift, Accent and Zen - from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Sunnypreet Singh (26), alias Sunny, a resident of Baba Bakala in Amritsar Rural.
Officials said a case of vehicle theft was registered at the Division Number 6 police station on September 12. During investigation, the police arrested Sunnypreet. The suspect was active in lifting vehicles from the city, neighbouring districts, states and Delhi.
The officials said a case under Sections 379, 411 and 413 of the IPC has been registered against him. The suspect was taken on four-day remand for further investigation. They would inquire about other members of the gang and more stolen vehicles.
