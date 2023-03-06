Gang of vehicle-lifters busted; one arrested

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 5

A police team of division number 6 led by ADCP-2 Aditya busted a gang of vehicle-lifters and arrested one of its members. The police also recovered eight stolen two-wheelers (four Activa and four motorcycles) from his possession.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ronis Bhandari alias Mithi (31), a resident of Chopra Colony in Basti Sheikh here. ADCP-2 Aditya and SHO division number 6 Sukhdev Singh while addressing a press conference said information was received that a gang was active in lifting vehicles from Model Town and other nearby areas. Acting on the information, a trap was laid to arrest the accused, the police said.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed to have lifted vehicles from Model Town and disclosed the involvement of two other persons, namely, Mohit Mandla alias Babbu, a resident of Model Town and Sunny, a resident of Bhargo Camp here,” they added.

Police officials said the accused used to sell stolen vehicles by putting fake number plates on them. The sold vehicles were dismantled. They said an FIR under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the accused, and they were making all efforts to nab Mohit and Sunny. They further said Ronis Bhandari was a habitual offender as two cases of vehicle-lifting were already registered against him at police station Bhargo Camp. “We have taken him on one-day remand for investigation,” the police added.