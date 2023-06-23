Gang of vehicle thieves busted, five arrested

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 22

A police party of Model Town busted a gang of vehicle lifters and arrested five persons, including two scrap dealers. The police recovered two stolen bikes, two Activa scooters, dismantled bodies of two scooters and bikes, a vehicle cutter and cash of Rs 6.2 lakh from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Bhupinder Singh, alias Raja, Varinder Verma and Bhupinder Singh, alias Bablu and scrap dealers Vinod Kumar and Guddu.

Police officials said a secret information was received that a gang was active in lifting vehicles from Model Town and other nearby areas. They said acting on the information, they laid a trap to arrest the accused.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed to have lifted vehicles from different areas and disclosed the names of scrap dealers whom they have sold the vehicles to. The locations revealed by the accused and that of scrap dealers were raided, and dismantle bodies of stolen vehicles were recovered along with cash,” they added.

Police officials said the accused used to sell the stolen vehicles by putting fake number plates on them and the vehicles which could not be sold were dismantled. They said an FIR under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against them, and efforts were on to nab others members of the gang if any.