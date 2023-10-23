Gang of women thieves busted

Jalandhar, October 22
The Sadar police, under the guidance of Inspector Bharat Masih and ASI Victor Masih, busted a gang of women thieves and arrested one of its members. The gang was active in villages falling under the jurisdiction of the Cantonment and Sadar police.
Police officials said a woman lodged a complaint stating that some women snatched her gold bangle and a watch. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested Lakshmi, alias Mehak, a resident of Patiala, from near Khambra Church.
ASI Victor said during interrogation, Lakshmi revealed information about her accomplices - Reeta and Jailo. The police were conducting raids to arrest them.
