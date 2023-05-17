Gang of women thieves busted, one nabbed

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 16

The Nakodar city police claim to have busted a gang of women thieves and arrested one of its members. Investigating officer (IO) said the accused has been identified as Kanta of Ganna Ping village.

The IO said he had received a tip-off about a gang of women with a history of carrying out thefts in Nakodar, Lohian and Goraya bazaars heading towards Nakodar in a car. The car was intercepted at a naka. Kanta was nabbed. Her accomplices Kamlesh, Billo and another person managed to flee the spot. A case has been registered under Sections 379, 411 and 34 of the IPC.