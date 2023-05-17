Gang of women thieves busted, one nabbed

Phagwara, May 16
The Nakodar city police claim to have busted a gang of women thieves and arrested one of its members. Investigating officer (IO) said the accused has been identified as Kanta of Ganna Ping village.
The IO said he had received a tip-off about a gang of women with a history of carrying out thefts in Nakodar, Lohian and Goraya bazaars heading towards Nakodar in a car. The car was intercepted at a naka. Kanta was nabbed. Her accomplices Kamlesh, Billo and another person managed to flee the spot. A case has been registered under Sections 379, 411 and 34 of the IPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka CM logjam persists, both contenders meet Kharge
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar refuse to step back | Cong says dec...
PM: No scope for graft in recruitments now
Distributes 71,000 job letters in Rozgar Mela